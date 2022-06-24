Cuba and Equatorial Guinea Affirm Close Friendship Relations





Havana, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks on Thursday with Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiand Nguema Mbasogo in the capital Malabo.



Rodriguez expressed his government’s willingness to deepen bilateral diplomatic and political links with that sister nation and Cuba’s interest in expanding economic, trade and cooperation relations in the context of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malabo and Havana.



Minister Rodriguez also met with Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue. Both officials ratified their willingness to strengthen cooperation in the areas of health, education, agriculture, construction and others.



The Cuban foreign minister also met with Cuban workers and residents in the African country.