France and Cuba to Expand Parliamentary Relations





Havana, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuba and France ratified their willingness to expand and strengthen bilateral parliamentary relations during a meeting in Havana between Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo and the head of the Friendship-with-the-Caribbean Group at the French senate, Helen Conway-Mouret.



The meeting also stressed the positive bilateral relations between Cuba and France, according to the Cuban Parliament’s Twitter account. Esteban Lazo thanked France’s support of Cuba’s claim for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, which was strengthened under the COVID-19 pandemic.



The French parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit scientific institutions here like the Finlay Vaccine Institute and to meet with representatives of the Ministry of the Science, Technology and The Environment on the Cuban State Climate Change Program known as Life Task.