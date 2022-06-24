Cuban Head of State Presides over Conclusions of Communist Party Visit to Santiago de Cuba





Santiago de Cuba, June 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of Cuba presided a meeting on the results of a recent integral visit by the Communist Party Secretariat to eastern Santiago de Cuba province June 13-17.



Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales; the Head of the Cadre Policy Department Humberto Camilo Hernandez, and other political and government authorities.



The meeting considered the advancement in the implementation of ideas, concepts and guidelines agreed to by the 8th Congress of the Communist Party, held April 2021, particularly the supervision and control of the country’s economic performance and the program aimed at transforming ideological-political work.



Participants at the encounter also analyzed the results reached so far in attending to the needs of the people in neighborhoods and communities considered as vulnerable, as well as the policy of cadres of the Cuban state and government.



The meeting is also attended by members of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Communist Party Committee, and party leaders from all municipalities.