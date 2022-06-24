Cuba and Equatorial Guinea in favor of strengthening solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and the head of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, ratified their willingness to strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in which both leaders reviewed the state of their bilateral relations, started almost 50 years ago.



December 27th marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of political and diplomatic relations between Cuba and Equatorial Guinea.



The Central African country has steadily supported Cuba in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.