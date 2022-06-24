All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
24
June Thursday

Cuba and Equatorial Guinea in favor of strengthening solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and the head of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, ratified their willingness to strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in which both leaders reviewed the state of their bilateral relations, started almost 50 years ago.

December 27th marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of political and diplomatic relations between Cuba and Equatorial Guinea.

The Central African country has steadily supported Cuba in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News