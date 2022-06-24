Family Code enters decisive stage





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) “We are about to enter a decisive stage of the support we need to ensure that the emancipatory principles of equality and inclusion enshrined in the Family Code are really approved,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said.



As the month chosen to hold the Referendum—September—draws near, “we cannot get complacent", he remarked. “Undoubtedly, many Cubans recognize the virtues of the new legislation, but we can reach more people. So we cannot sit back and relax in July and August, when many people go on vacation, and keep explaining and raising awareness of the importance of the vote, about what we gain by voting in favor and what we lose if we vote against the Code.”



He pointed out that it is time to explain how the Referendum will go, how to cast a vote, what the question will be, and how the validity of the process will be measured, so that people may participate consciously.



In July, the Family Code will be submitted to the National Assembly of People's Power for consideration of the changes made to the document following a Popular Consultation in which more than six million people participated.