International Renewable Energy Fairs Kicks off in Havana





Havana, Jun 22 (ACN) The 2nd International Renewable Energy Fair opens its doors Wednesday at Havana’s PABEXPO exhibit ground in an effort to attract foreign investment in the sector.



At least 24 exhibitors, including 10 foreign companies, and businessmen from 29 countries will be at hand at the fair, which prioritizes the use of solar energy, sugarcane or forest biomass, and wind power, as the major sources of renewables in the country.



Also invited are representatives of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), an intergovernmental organization based in the city of Masdar (Abu Dhabi) as well as the International Solar Alliance, based in Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana, India, of which Cuba is a full member and the Energy Alliance under the Belt and Road Initiative of the People's Republic of China.



The program includes lectures by businessmen and experts; forums on sustainable energy; investment and business round tables; exchanges with the national industry and universities, as well as a workshop related to local development.



A cornerstone at the fair is strengthening alliances and capacities to accelerate the transition process towards energy autonomy and the need to transform the national energy matrix due to its high dependence on imported oil, at a very high cost and aggravated by the current global economic crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic and the permanent harassment of the U.S. government.



Renewable energy sources only stands for 5% of the power produced in Cuba, which is considered low if compared to the country’s plans to generate 24 percent of the electricity needed by 2030, said executives with the Cuban Ministry of Energy.



They explained that in order to reach such an output, at least 11,000 megawatts (MW) are required to be installed in solar parks, some 2,000 of wind energy, as well as to produce a potential close to 800 MW in sugarcane biomass.



The Cuban Society for the Promotion of Renewable Energy Sources and Environmental Respect (CUBASOLAR) pointed out that Cuba has the conditions for sustainable energy development since it counts on important renewable energy sources and skilled personnel.

