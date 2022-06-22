Cuban Universities Promote Use of Renewable Energies





Havana, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban universities are currently promoting projects in the area of renewable energies and energy efficiency said Higher Education Minister José Ramón Saborido in Havana.



During the opening of a university workshop as part of the 2nd Cuban Renewable Energy Fair (June 22-24), the minister pointed out that ties between universities and companies will favor the country's energy sovereignty.



He affirmed that Cuba has created conditions for higher education institutions to increase their exchange with the business sector, with appropriate policies to apply science, innovation in the productive sector.



The minister stressed the importance of promoting the use of renewable energy at a time when the nation is experiencing a tense energy situation, due to the shortage of fuel and breakdowns in thermoelectric plants.



He explained that for many years Cuban universities have carried out research studies on these natural sources of power.



More than a collaboration action between universities and entities of the energy sector, it is about integration allowing the implementation of projects aimed at changing the fuel-fossil energy matrix with entirely renewable sources of power, said Liván Arronte, Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines.



Thera are still challenges to overcome expressed in the need to do studies of probability and forecast to introduce the potential represented by energy sources like the sun, water, wind and sugarcane biomass.

During the fair, higher education institutions will exchange with state-run and private companies which are using renewable energies.













