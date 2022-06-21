Cuban FM holds meeting with UNIDO executive





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held a meeting today with the director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gerd Müller.



As reported by the foreign minister on Twitter, in the exchange he reaffirmed that industrial development is a priority for Cuba because of its impact on the country's economic and social development.



He also thanked UNIDO for its support in this effort, which contributes to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.



Cuban diplomat is in Vienna to participate in the first meeting of member states of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which is being held June 21-23.



In 2021, Cuba and UNIDO signed the 2021-2025 Country Program, through which the United Nations agency supports the Caribbean nation in innovation and availability of information, productive transformation, investment and technology transfer, and sustainable management of natural resources and improvement of environmental quality.