Cuba reiterates commitment to nuclear disarmament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla participated today at the 1st Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), where he reiterated the island's firm commitment to nuclear disarmament.



On Twitter, the foreign minister stressed that Cuba is proud to be one of the leading countries in the negotiation and adoption of the TPNW and the fifth state to ratify it.



In his speech, he warned about world military spending, which has grown vertiginously during the last seven years, reaching an all-time record and surpassing for the first time the figure of two trillion dollars.



Only the United States alone, Cuban official stressed, dedicated more than 800 billion dollars to the war industry in 2021.



During the event, the Cuban diplomat held a meeting with the executive secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Robert Floyd.



On the same social media, Rodriguez Parrilla reported that during the exchange he reiterated Cuba's commitment to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and the principled position in favor of nuclear disarmament, peace and the complete and effective prohibition of all nuclear tests.



The first meeting of TPNW member states is being held in Vienna, Austria, June 21-23.



Cuba was the fifth country in the world to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, approved by 122 nations at the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.