Cuba to host International Renewable Energy Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Delegates to the 2nd International Renewable Energy Fair 2022, to be held June 22-24, will begin today the pre-event activities at the Palco Hotel in Havana.



Through two workshops, the pre-event will promote the efficient use of energy and renewable sources for local development and will discuss the contribution of universities in the energy transition in Cuba.



The event will be attended by experts from 29 countries and foreign companies leading the way in the use of these means for energy generation, Rosell Guerra Campaña, director of Renewable Energies of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), recently told the press.



He commented that among the organizations invited to present their experiences will be the Belt and Road Energy Alliance, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the French Development Agency.



The agenda of the fair will include master conferences, such as those dedicated to the European Union's Green Pact, and international seminars on innovative topics, including electric mobility and green hydrogen.



The International Renewable Energy Fair 2022 will allow to continue working towards the use of affordable and clean energy, as set out in the objectives of the Sustainable Development Agenda until 2030.