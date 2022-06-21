Cuba ratifies Commitment to Women's Rights





Havana, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuba ratified today at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council its full commitment to the equality and empowerment of women, and the protection and promotion of all their rights.



In an interactive dialogue with Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on the violence against women, the Cuban representative before the organization Mirthia Julia Brossard said that the Caribbean nation supports and endorses equal rights and opportunities for women as stipulated in the Cuban constitution.



The diplomat underscored the Cuban Program for the Advancement of Women, which she referred to as a cornerstone in the development of policies in favor of women and their participation in society.

the Federation of Cuban Women plays a central role in the control and evaluation of the implementation of this government program, said Brossard in her remarks, published on the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The official thanked the rapporteur for the report presented at the 50th session of the Human Rights Council, which regretted the violence undergone by women worldwide, and in particular indigenous women and girls.



The lack of recognition of the right of indigenous peoples to self-determination, land tenure and sovereignty over their natural resources is a structural factor regarding violence against indigenous women and girls, said the Cuban diplomat.

