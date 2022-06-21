Large Local and Foreign Attendance at Expocaribe 2022 Trade Fair





Havana, Jun 20 (ACN) Expocaribe 2022, the second most important Cuban trade fair after the Havana International Fair, takes place this week in Santiago de Cuba with the attendance of representatives of 17 nations (a figure that can be increased), 260 local companies and foreign personalities.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Janet Fernández Padilla, director of Trade Policy for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex), recalled that the event had not been held since June 2019, due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fair will have two significant events. The first is the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ties between Caricom (Caribbean Community) and Cuba, and with all its member states, in addition to those of the Greater Caribbean . "We share similar challenges and goals in many fields, and at the same time we want to establish mutually beneficial development strategies."

The second thing is that African countries will attend, our brothers, as well as companies and representatives from Asia and traditional partners from Europe, with the intention of exploring business opportunities and strengthening commercial ties of benefit to all parties.



According to fair organizers, so far 17 nations will attend the event, a figure that can increase and that includes not only the Greater Caribbean; for example, there is Portugal, Spain, Vietnam, Ghana, Italy and Gambia.