Cuba and Belgium Hold Inter-Parliamentary Meeting





Havana, Jun 20 (ACN) The president of Belgium’s House of Representatives Eliane Tillieux and the secretary of the Cuban Parliament Homero Acosta agreed in Brussels to strengthen bilateral links between their parliaments.





According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, The Cuban lawmaker described the meeting as excellent. Acosta is heading a parliamentary delegation which will hold talks with authorities from the Belgian House of Representatives, lower chamber, to boost bilateral relations.



The Cuban delegation arrived in Belgium on Sunday from France and it is made up several lawmakers whose working agenda includes meetings with representatives from the European Service for Foreign Action and with members of the European Parliament, as well as deputies with the Solidarity-with-Cuba Group.