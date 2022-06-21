Havana to host Cuba-Mexico Business Forum 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The Cuba-Mexico Business Forum 2022 will be held at the Hotel Nacional in Havana on July 14 and 15.



A statement by the Cuban foreign trade and investment ministry ( MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), published on its website, indicates that the event will be open to all sectors of the economy, with emphasis on agribusiness, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, tourism, renewable energies and cultural industries.



According to the communication, the Forum will facilitate bilateral meetings between Cuban and Mexican businessmen, exchange ideas on challenges in terms of attracting investments and promote the island's exportable funds, with the participation of the country's different economic actors.



The event is jointly organized by the MINCEX, the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Procuba; the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of the United Mexican States to Havana.



Cuba and Mexico have in force an economic complementation agreement, through which tariff preferences were granted for the import of different goods.