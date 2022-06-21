Biden has no his own policy towards Cuba, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today on Twitter that U.S. president, Joseph Biden, does not have his own policy towards Cuba.



The foreign minister indicated in his message that the U.S. president applies the policy of maximum pressure of the previous administration, Donald Trump.



Such methods, Rodriguez Parrilla added, not only cause harm and suffering to the Cuban people, impede economic development and encourage irregular emigration, but also damage the national interest of the United States.



Recently, the U.S. State Department announced measures in relation to Cuba, such as the reestablishment of commercial flights to cities other than Havana, the reactivation of the family reunification program, suspended for years, and the elimination of the $1,000 quarterly limit on remittances.



In this regard, Cuban diplomat stressed that these provisions do not reverse Trump's policy, and the main actions aimed at choking the Cuban economy remain in force.



These measures, he added, are not intended to relax the economic, commercial and financial blockade that Washington has imposed on Havana for more than six decades.