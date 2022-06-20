Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban parents





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated on Sunday Cuban parents in a message on Twitter.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted the work of fathers in the different fields of activity in the Caribbean country.



"To the fathers, who accompany the daily feats of Cuba, both at home and at work, many congratulations," the president said.



Also on Twitter, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, congratulated the fathers of the Antillean nation.



"To those who are parents today and to those who will be, many congratulations on this day. May happiness and love not be lacking and may you enjoy with your families and loved ones," said Marrero.



Meanwhile, the Vice Prime Minister, Inés María Chapman, thanked all Cuban parents who, with roots and courage, found, love and build, while the Minister of Higher Education, José Ramón Saborido, congratulated those belonging to the university community.



The event has been celebrated in Cuba every third Sunday of June since 1938 on the initiative of writer Dulce María Borrero.