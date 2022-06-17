President of the Cuban parliament heads summary of visit to eastern province









BAYAMO, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), heads today, in this city, the summary meeting of the parliamentary visit held May 31 to June 2 in the province of Granma to check the implementation of the economic and social development strategy, as well as policies, indicators and programs prioritized by the Cuban State.



The leader exchanged with those present on issues that are currently arousing public opinion in the country, such as the electro-energy situation and the final of the 61st National Baseball Series, in which the local team will attempt to hold on to its crown.



Executives of nine permanent working commissions of the National Assembly visited sites of interest in Bayamo, Manzanillo, Bartolome Maso, Jiguani, Niquero, Media Luna, Rio Cauto, Guisa and Campechuela.



The different tours made it possible to check, among other things, the performance of basic services to the population, economic results and budget execution, agri-food activity, domestic trade and local production of materials for housing construction.



They also verified the response to complaints, petitions and citizens' proposals, among other forms of participation and popular control, for which the deputies held exchanges with delegates and neighbors in popular councils and neighborhoods in transformation.