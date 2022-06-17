Diaz-Canel visits thermoelectric plant in eastern Cuban province





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, visited today the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), in this province, in order to review the maintenance actions in the entity, in the midst of the current situation in the country.



The president was accompanied by the Commander of the Revolution and deputy PM Ramiro Valdes, Livan Arronte, minister of energy and mines, and the highest authorities of the southeastern territory.

At the entity, the head of state will receive a detailed explanation of the actions being carried out to restore vitality to the National Electroenergy System (SEN) in the shortest possible time.

Diaz-Canel will also tour the facility and exchange with the workers, who are redoubling their efforts to guarantee electricity generation in the current circumstances that the Caribbean nation is going through.