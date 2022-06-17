Cuban vice president heads meeting on food sovereignty in eastern province





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The member of the Political Bureau and vice president of the country, Salvador Valdes Mesa, is chairing today in Las Tunas a working meeting on municipal self-sufficiency based on the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program implemented by the country.



Valdes Mesa is accompanied at the meeting by Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and head of the Agri-Food Department, as well as a team of managers and specialists in the sector.



Yoel Martinez Vargas, delegate of agriculture in this eastern Cuban province, presented the territory's strategy to advance in the implementation of the 63 measures aimed at boosting food production and transforming the results of agriculture.



A detailed analysis of the situation of the province in terms of the fulfillment of the spring planting campaign and the plans to grow in the cultivation of root crops, vegetables, grains and fruit trees, are among the issues checked by the vice president.