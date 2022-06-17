US blockade is now crueler and harsher, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party (PCC) and president of the country, recalled today on Twitter that Friday marks five years since former U.S. President Donald Trump tightened the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba with the imposition of 243 measures, a figure that he described as unprecedented.



A blockade that they say does not exist, now when it is crueler and fiercer, said Diaz-Canel on his official account on that social network.



Most of the measures adopted in 2017 by the former U.S. president constituted actions to tighten the blockade with the aim of economically choking the country, subverting the internal order, creating a situation of ungovernability and overthrowing the Revolution.



Besides, the emphasis on hindering the main sources of income and obstructing trade relations of the island had a notorious scope.



Cuba has denounced on many occasions that the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island is and will continue being, unless other decisions are adopted, the most important obstacle to the social and economic development of the island and a cause of hardship for the Cuban people.