Prime Minister urges improvement of package delivery services





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) During an analysis of the current state of the package delivery services provided by Cuban freight forwarding agencies, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz urged today to eliminate obstacles and optimize the services so that all packages reach the addressees in the shortest.



Marrero Cruz wrote on Twitter that the meeting also evaluated the fulfillment of the measures approved by the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers to speed up this process.



On previous occasions Marrero Cruz has called on the managers of these agencies to maintain the pace of distribution of parcels received from abroad and to improve the service in the near future.



Cuba has several forwarding agencies engaged in the reception and delivery of goods to individuals and entities, including AeroVaradero, Correos de Cuba and Agencia Palco.