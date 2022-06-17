Cuba condemns political campaigns against Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuba condemned at the United Nations Human Rights Council the interventionist policy promoted against the self-determination and sovereignty of Nicaragua.



As part of the 50th session of the Geneva-based body, Cuban representative Jairo Rodriguez reiterated Cuba's rejection of politically motivated exercises, ratified its unrestricted support of the Sandinista government and the people of Nicaragua, and condemned the political campaigns against the legal and constitutional order of that nation.



Rodriguez stressed that dialogue and cooperation should guide the work of human rights mechanisms and bodies rather than any punitive and biased approach based on the geopolitical interests of Western powers on human rights.



“The eradication of selectivity and politicization is an indispensable condition for the effective promotion and defense of all human rights for all,” he said, “and the Universal Periodic Review should take priority as the main way to address the human rights situation in all countries, without discrimination or manipulation.”



During the interactive dialogue for Human Rights on Nicaragua, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, presented for debate a new update on the Central American country, which she accuses of committing violations, citing "civil society sources".



In response, the Attorney General of Nicaragua, Wendy Morales, denounced Bachelet’s report as irrefutable proof that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights continues to act unfairly and unjustly.