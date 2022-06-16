Alleged fire at the Regla ferryboat denied





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described today the fallacious rumors about a fire at the Regla ferryboat as just another tall story devised by lying haters at the service of the empire.



Yesterday morning, the Havana Harbormaster’s Office decided to take the Regla ferryboat out of service to undertake a fire drill in line with the actions planned under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and, once the exercise was concluded, the vessel resumed its bay-crossing trips without any problem whatsoever.



Popularly known as ‘Lanchita de Regla’, the ferryboat is run by Empresa Provincial de Transporte Habana and is one of the most famous, cheapest and most efficient means of transportation in the Bay of Havana, and one of its main symbols, to take people back and forth between Old Havana and the municipality of Regla.