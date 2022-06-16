All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
June Thursday

Diaz-Canel regrets death of patient injured at the Saratoga accident

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented today the death of Vanesa Sierra Suris, who was in serious condition due to injuries sustained in the tragic accident at the Saratoga Hotel, and offered his condolences to her family and friends.

Vanessa’s decease raises to 47 the death toll taken by the explosion at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel on May 6, namely 25 men, 22 women and four minors, including a pregnant woman and a foreigner.

According to the daily report on the condition of the victims, 99 people were injured and one of them is still in hospital, whereas 51 patients were discharged.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News