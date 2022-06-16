Diaz-Canel regrets death of patient injured at the Saratoga accident





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented today the death of Vanesa Sierra Suris, who was in serious condition due to injuries sustained in the tragic accident at the Saratoga Hotel, and offered his condolences to her family and friends.



Vanessa’s decease raises to 47 the death toll taken by the explosion at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel on May 6, namely 25 men, 22 women and four minors, including a pregnant woman and a foreigner.



According to the daily report on the condition of the victims, 99 people were injured and one of them is still in hospital, whereas 51 patients were discharged.