Over 20 Countries will be Represented at Cuban Renewable Energy Fair





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) The second edition of the International Renewable Energy Fair, June 22 to 24 at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in this capital, will feature the participation of important institutions and foreign companies from 29 countries.



Rosell Guerra Campaña, director of Renewable Energies at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, briefed the national and international press and said that that organizations such as the International Renewable Energies Agency, the French Development Agency, the Energy Alliance of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development, among other companies and entities, will present their experiences regarding the use of these routes for energy generation.



The event will be another possibility to promote foreign investment for the gradual transition of Cuba towards an energy matrix based on renewable energies, for which foreign and national investors will be presented with market opportunities in the sector, said Guerra Campaña.



The program of activities will also include key-note lectures, such as the one on the European Union's Green Deal, and international seminars dedicated to topics such as energy efficiency, he explained.



Guerra Campaña commented that an exhibition fair will be held with a total of 24 participants, of which 10 belong to foreign companies that work directly in production and services with the use of renewable energy sources.



Electric mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage and the presentation of the new Bioenergy Atlas of Cuba will be some of the most novel technical issues, he stressed.



The update on the implementation of the Cuban renewable energy and energy efficiency policy will be presented at the Sustainable Energy Forum, the official announced



Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, also specified that the event will present initiatives that contribute to the energy sovereignty of the largest of the Antilles and the use of clean and environmentally friendly energy.

