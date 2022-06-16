Cuba Exposes US Blockade Damage at Paris Club





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) The economic impact of the strengthened US blockade on Cuba was exposed at the annual meeting between this Caribbean nation and the Paris Club, a mechanism of creditor countries, which took place in a constructive climate of mutual understanding, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry..



As par of the agreement signed by the parties in 2015 for the rearrangement of the medium and long-term debt, Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas explained this Tuesday in the French capital the economic situation of the island nation, aggravated by the siege of Washington in a global scenario of crisis.



According to the report, published on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the high prices of basic products illustrate the challenging panorama.



The Cuban delegation shared with its counterpart, led by Emmanuel Moulin, director general of the Treasury of the French Republic and president of the Paris Club, the measures implemented to improve the Cuban economic and social model, as well as business opportunities for foreign investors.



Cabrisas and Moulin shared a dialogue on dhe progress of French-Cuban relations. Both parties showed their willingness to continue deepening bilateral and multilateral economic, commercial and financial ties.