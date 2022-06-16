Cuban President Congratulates Xi Jinping on his 69 Birthday





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the Republic, today congratulated the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who this Wednesday celebrates his 69th birthday.



The people of Cuba, who admire him and appreciate his permanent solidarity, send him a big hug, the Cuban president said on his official Twitter account. “Dear President Xi Jinping, please accept our congratulations on his birthday. The people of #Cuba, who admire him and appreciate his permanent solidarity, send him a big hug”.



Xi Jinping was born in Tongzhou, Beijing, on June 15, 1953, is the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. On March 14, 2013, the XII National People's Congress elected him president of the People's Republic of China, succeeding Hu Jintao.



China and Cuba established diplomatic relations on September 28, 1960, which have become a benchmark for cooperation, based on equality and mutual respect, between a large country and a small one, both socialist, and between a nation Latin America and the one and indivisible China.