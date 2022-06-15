Díaz-Canel congratulates Morales Ojeda on his 55th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez used his Twitter account to send “a hug full of affection and admiration” to Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, who turns 55 today and whom Díaz-Canel described as “a comrade of a thousand battles and exemplary Party leader whose political work is clearly focused on [the Revolution’s] continuity.



Roberto Morales Ojeda (June 15, 1967) graduated as a medical doctor in 1991. He held important positions in the health care and the Party system of the province of Cienfuegos. He was Minister of Public Health from 2012 to 2018, when he was appointed Vice President of the Council of Ministers in the First Ordinary Period of Sessions of the IX Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP).



He is a deputy to the ANPP and member of the Political Bureau and is currently serving as Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party.