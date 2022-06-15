WTO reform must be inclusive, Cuba warns





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) Déborah Rivas, Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), stressed today at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) that the reform of that organization should be based on inclusion and development.



At the session on WTO Reform, the head of the Cuban delegation to this event underscored that such step must not accept inherited inequalities or proposals that aggravate imbalances, observing instead the principles of the Multilateral Trade System, supporting the provisions on special and differential treatment, and fulfilling pending mandates.



Rivas held a fraternal meeting with Mrs. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Center (ITC), to whom she ratified Cuba’s commitment to its duties.



The 12th WTO Ministerial Conference is taking place at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, where ministers from around the world have reviewed the performance of the multilateral trading system, made general statements and provide for the future work of the WTO.