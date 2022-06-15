Cuban President to Governors: We will always Overcome the Difficulties





Havana, Jun 14 (ACN) We treasure the conviction that we will always win even in the worst scenario; we have capacity, and we’ll make it, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a meeting with all provincial governors.



In a videoconference on Tuesday, the head of state exchanged with the top government provincial authorities about the difficult economic scenario of the country due to the strengthening of the US blockade, the over-two-year global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the website of the Presidency of Cuba.



Diaz-Canel referred to the inflation, shortages, production problems and difficulties faced as shipping companies do not make deliveries on time. Cuba is also dealing with electric power shortages and the impact of recent heavy rains which inflicted damage to homes and infrastructure.

On the deficit of electric power, the President and First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party said that power cuts will continue to occur over the next days due to the breakdowns of thermoelectric plants, shortage of fuel to generate power and scheduled maintenance actions to support summer activities.



The President stressed the need to address the problems to their depth with sensitiveness towards the situations facing the people, with intelligence and impetus.



“Our daily life is difficult, it unfolds in a complex world context, in a world in crisis, witnessing a war whose impact is still unknown, and add to that, in our case, the strengthened US blockade,” he noted.



Round-the-clock work is underway, with effort and creative resistance to solve the problems and overcome; for this we need saving and solidarity among all of us, said the Cuban president.