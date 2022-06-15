Cuban deputy PM holds exchange with president of the Paris Club





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Cuban foreign ministry's official Twitter, Cubaminrex, highlights today the meeting between Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas and the president of the Club de Paris and director general of the French Treasury, Emmanuel Moulin, who held an exchange on Monday in Paris on the progress of bilateral relations.



Cubaminrex shares a report published on its website, according to which the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere of mutual understanding, proof of the willingness of both parties to continue deepening bilateral and multilateral economic, commercial and financial ties.

Cabrisas and Moulin discussed the progress of bilateral economic, commercial and financial relations and also with the Ad-Hoc Groups of Cuba's creditor countries in the Paris Club, as a preview to the holding of the annual meeting Tuesday.



The French side was represented by Paris Club co-president William Roos and Magali Cesana, director of Bilateral Affairs of the General Directorate of the Treasury.



The Cuban delegation includes Otto Vaillant, Cuban ambassador to France; Vladimir Regueiro, first deputy minister of finance and prices; Mercedes Gonzalez, vice-president of the national statistics and information office; Amelia Morales, director general of debt and credit of the Central Bank of Cuba; and Emilio Lozada, director general of bilateral affairs of the foreign affairs ministry ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym), among others.