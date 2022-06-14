Cuba marks the birthdays of two of its most exemplary heroes





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) A day of remembrance and tribute to Maceo and Che, whose exemplary lives always inspire us, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said today on Twitter on the 177th and 94th anniversaries, respectively, of the birthdays of both personalities of Cuba's patriotic history.



This June 14 is a date of patriotic and revolutionary repercussions, the Cuban leader affirmed on the same social network.



In another statement, Diaz-Canel assured that every June 14 one feels, more deeply, the pride of having been born in Cuba, like General Antonio, beloved son of the Motherland and symbol of the warrior who never surrenders.



In addition, the Cuban head of state stressed that both men are united by history, courage, dignity, the fight for justice, radicalism, anti-imperialism, Cuba, the Patria Grande and, coincidentally, by the day on which they were born.



Eternal glory to Maceo and Che," he said.



PM Manuel Marrero Cruz also evoked on the social network the date and stressed that on a day like today two of the great leaders of our Revolution were born: Antonio Maceo and Che, who in different centuries marked the history of Cuba, fighting with equal impetus because we were a free country.



For its part, the official account of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on Twitter recalled the worth of Antonio Maceo and Ernesto Che Guevara, born in 1845 and 1928 respectively.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, also recalled the date on the platform and highlighted revolutionary intransigence and deep sense of dignity, humanism, sensitivity, characterized those two important personalities of our history.



They forged the path we follow today, he assured.



Speaking about the date, Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) stressed that Cuba, with the beloved presence of the example and courage of Antonio Maceo and Che Guevara, lives on in its history.



Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, Cuban deputy prime minister, also highlighted the importance of the date on Twitter and described Antonio Maceo and Ernesto Che Guevara as men of unwavering commitment.



Likewise Rafael Santiesteban Pozo, president of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its Spanish acronym) referred that we can remember them in different ways but above all, dignified, supportive, patriotic, people ahead of their times, willing to give their lives for freedom and just causes.



For its part, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) described the date, on the social network, as a day of tribute, and considered both figures to be paradigms of fortitude and bravery for our people.



Known as the Bronze Titan, Antonio Maceo Grajales was born in Santiago de Cuba on June 14, 1845. It is estimated that he took part in more than 600 combat actions, including around 200 battles of great significance.



His body was marked by 26 war scars, of which he received 21 in the battle of 1868, and he was the protagonist of the Baragua Protest on March 15, 1878, where he gave a forceful response to those who were gestated the Zanjon Pact.



Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, universally known as Che Guevara, or simply Che, was born on June 14, 1928 in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.



He was part of the expedition of the Granma yacht led by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro that began the armed struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in the mountains of Oriente. During the war he reached the rank of commander and commanded the 8th Ciro Redondo column that extended the war to the center of the island precipitating the fall of the dictatorship.



After the triumph of the Revolution, he was appointed President of the National Bank of Cuba and Minister of Industry.



Both men, twinned beyond a common date and ideal, equally dignified our patriotic past to illuminate the present and the future of the Cuban nation.