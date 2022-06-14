Cuban FM highlights failure of the 9th Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 ( ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, described as a failure the 9th Summit of the Americas, which has generated public criticism of the U.S. decision not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the forum.



In an interview to Cuban television, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party said that the absence of the Caribbean island in the meeting in Los Angeles was always a reason for disagreement with the United States and became a vindication of Latin America and the Caribbean.



The foreign minister stressed that the voice and presence of the island was permanent in the so-called hemispheric summit, in the People's Summit, in the U.S. and international press, in digital networks and in the speeches of the leaders of the region.



In his opinion, the protagonist of this new feat is the Cuban people, which in the midst of so many difficulties continues forward because of its history of resistance, victorious effort and generous and solidary dedication.



For the head of foreign affairs, what happened at the forum shows that the United States is not in a position to establish conditions and confirms that the government of Joseph Biden, which has followed the position of the former administration of Donald Trump, cannot find the way with its neighbors, treating them as a backyard or acting on the basis of the Monroe Doctrine.



On the future possibility of participating in another edition of the Summit, Rodriguez Parrilla confirmed that Cuba would indeed participate, as its government and people are not afraid to discuss issues of major interest on the basis of respect.



He highlighted the Peoples' Summit as a truly democratic event, which fulfilled its purpose despite the fact that the U.S. government prevented the attendance of Cuban civil society delegation.



In that space, the sympathy of the American people for Cuba was ratified, as manifested in their request to put an end to the blockade and in their demand for the freedom to travel to the archipelago without restrictions, the Cuban minister assured.