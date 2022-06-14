Research and Innovation Build New Roads towards Education for All





Havana, Jun 13 (ACN) Research and innovation are the basis to build new roads towards education for all, said Cuban Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez.



Speaking at the opening session of the 2nd International Science and Education Congress in Havana, the government official said that the debates at the forum must place teachers and students at the center of all the processes and encourage scientific-pedagogical exchange.



The idea is socializing the best educative practices and the results of science and innovation which contribute to the interest of the sector, so we will be focused on the consolidation of strategic alliances to train professionals from Cuba and this region, Velazquez noted.



The forum underway virtually from the Conventions Center in the Education Ministry building will consider educative systems from an inclusive, equitable perspective. Postgraduate education and the challenges facing it towards sustainable development will also be on the agenda for debates, as well as the role of science in social transformations and local development.



Over 1.400 delegates are attending the gathering, with 157 of them coming from 12 countries of the world, including Angola, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, China, Brazil and Jamaica.



On Monday, participants paid tribute to Cuban revolutionary Armando Hart Davalos who was the first education minister in the Cuban Revolution on the 92nd anniversary of his birthday



The Congress, called by the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences will run till Friday, June 17 with open participation at the Institute’s Youtube channel and the webpage www.cienciayeducation.rimed.cu