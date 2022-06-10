Cuban bar El Floridita among the best 50 in North America and the Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) One of Cuba's most emblematic restaurant-bars, El Floridita, which this year celebrates its 205th anniversary, has been included among the 50 best bars in North America and the Caribbean, a renowned list recently announced in New York City.

Orlando Blanco Blanco, manager of the place where, according to many, the best daiquiri in the world is prepared, said that the 50 Best ranking, which places them in the 40th position, was drawn up by more than 200 beverage experts, among whom are bar owners and bartenders, who chose mostly centers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with only two in the Caribbean, one in Puerto Rico and the other in Cuba.

Blanco Blanco pointed out that the recognition is in addition to others such as the one obtained in 1953, when it was considered by the famous Esquire magazine among the seven most famous bars in the world, and in 2016, when it was ranked among the best 35 by the International Bar Drink.

Visitors who arrive each day in the birthplace of the Daiquiri find the imposing life-size sculpture of Hemingway, created by Jose Villa Soberon, and a reminder of the bohemian history of the bar-restaurant.

The presence of the American writer goes beyond his bronze statue, object of photos and selfies; one of the favorite cocktails is still the one in his honor, the Papa Hemingway, a unique daiquiri with Havana Club rum, grapefruit juice, frappe ice, lemon juice and maraschino liqueur, all mixed without sugar in the mixer.