US Blockade of Cuba Condemned at Summit of the Americas

Havana, Jun 9 (ACN) Representatives of several countries attending the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles denounced the over-60-year US economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that that it’s unbelievable that in our times we keep witnessing blockades, embargos and sanctions against countries of this region, even under the pandemic, which runs against international law.

The diplomat condemned the exclusion of some Latin American countries from the forum, which he described as a serious strategic mistake.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said that imposing sanctions and blockades goes in the wrong direction of efforts to search for effective tools to fight inequality. “The commitment to democratic governability dealt with in this summit will not be reached if these measures prevail in our region,” said the diplomat.

Meanwhile, Honduras Foreign Minister Enrique Reina disagreed with the unilateral measures taken by some nations of the region which do not contribute to create a better scenario for development and for relations among the peoples.

Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica also made a statement stressing Cuban humanitarianism and called on the community with the Organization of American States to demand the end of the US blockade against the Cuban people and government.

The 9th Summit of the Americas is underway in the US city of Los Angeles with the absence of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, after the host country excluded the three Latin American nations from the forum. Many governments from this region have criticized the arbitrary decision and defended the participation of all on equal footing.

In a statement on Monday, Cuba said that that the US move is in tune with efforts to implement the Monroe Doctrine and use exclusion as a weapon to divide the nations, motivated by political, electoral and domination interests.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the Summit of the Americas constitutes a new setback for the US administration, which is blinded by its arrogance and contempt for the region.