UH congratulated on its world ranking





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Aylín Álvarez, first secretary of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League, congratulated the University of Havana (UH) for having reached the 467th place in the QS World University Rankings 2023, which confirms it is among the world’s 500 best, and highlighted the pride and commitment of UH students, professors and workers after going up 35 places with respect to last year.

Miriam Alpizar, deputy minister of Higher Education, confirmed that UH is also committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National Plan for Economic and Social Development 2030 (PND2030).

On her end, UH rector Miriam Nicado hailed the accomplishment as proof of the higher education center’s devotion to the country and its leaders.

In 2020, UH became the first Cuban university to rank among the 500 best worldwide. A year later it climbed to 498th place in the ranking, and this year to 467th on a list of almost 1,500 institutions headed by universities in Europe, Asia and North America.