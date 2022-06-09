New US Cuba Measures are Still Limited says Foreign Minister





Havana, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the recently announced US measures constitute an extraordinarily limited step in the policy between both nations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez referred to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against his country and other aggressive measures adopted by the former US Donald Trump administration, still in force under Biden.



The US Office for Foreign Assets Control –OFAC—under the US Treasury said that the new actions will be published on the Federal Register on Thursday allowing group people-to-people educational travel to Cuba and dropping the cap on family remittances, established at 1000 US dollar monthly.