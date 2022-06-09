Panama and Cuba to Further Deepen Parliamentary Relations





Havana, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuban and Panamanian parliament authorities ratified on Wednesday their willingness to expand and deepen relations between their legislative bodies, in tune with the historic relations between the two Latin American nations.



The secretary of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power Homero Acosta welcomed a Panamanian delegation headed by Miguel Angel Fanovich, second vice-president of Panama’s National Assembly at Havana’s Capitol building host of the Cuban parliament.



Acosta stressed the importance of the meeting in Cuba as an expression of solidarity with his nation currently facing hostile and aggressive campaign. He recalled the close friendship that united former presidents Fidel Castro and Omar Torrijos and shared issues of the national and international agenda, including the strengthening of the US economic blockade of Cuba, the island’s struggle against COVID-19, and the US exclusion of Cuba from the 9th Summit of the Americas, underway in Los Angeles.



Meanwhile, the Panamanian lawmaker reiterated his country’s solidarity with the Cuban people against the US hostile policy and thanked the historic stance of Cuba in defense of Panama’s sovereignty over the Canal formerly occupied by the United States.



He said that the two nations share similar struggle and identity which is a solid basis to strengthen mutual cooperation in the areas of health, education and many others, and he went on to thank Cuban health specialists for their support of Panama against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Panamanian delegation included the president of the parliament’s foreign affairs commission Mariano Lopez; the head of the Friendship Group Juan Esquivel and that nation’s ambassador to Havana Reinaldo Rivera.



On the Cuban side was Yolanda Ferrer, president of the Cuban Parliament’s foreign affairs commission and its secretary Alberto Nunez.