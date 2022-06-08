Cuban jurists congratulated on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) On the occasion of the Day of the Legal Worker in Cuba, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the patriotic, revolutionary and anti-imperialist tradition of Cuban Law as he congratulated the members of the country’s legal community, who are also holding their 9th Congress.



On his end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recalled the 45th anniversary of the National Union of Cuban Jurists and sent his best wishes to the professionals of this sector for their contribution to the legal fortitude of the work of the Revolution.



The Attorney General of the Republic, Yamila Peña Ojeda, also congratulated the Law professionals and stated her firm belief that they will continue to defend Cuba’s socialist doctrine of rule of law and social justice and based on the country’s historical experience and the humanist and revolutionary values bequeathed to us by Marti Fidel Castro.



Cuba established June 8 as the Day of the Legal Worker in honor of Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, who in 1865 graduated with excellent grades as Bachelor of Civil and Canon Law.