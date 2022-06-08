Cuba and Belarus Affirm Mutual Interest in Boosting bilateral Relations





Havana, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuba and Belarus agreed to politically support their mutual interest in expanding and diversifying economic and trade relations, during political consultations on Tuesday between Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez and her Belarusian counterpart Evgeny Shestakov.



The political consultation session, which took place in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Cuba, followed up on bilateral accord reached during the visit by Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Belarus in October 2019. In that occasion the heads of state of the two countries signed a joint declaration.



Tuesday’s meeting also identified priorities in areas of common interest as the two sides ratified their willingness to keep up mutual cooperation in international forums including the United Nations, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban government official expressed her government’s thankfulness to Minsk for its support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, while the Belarussian official acknowledged Cuba’s stance against western sanctions and moves aimed at destabilizing and interfering with Belarus’ internal affairs.



The Belarussian delegation included ambassador to Havana Valery Baranovsky and other officials from that nation’s foreign ministry and on the Cuban side was Emilio Lozada, general director for bilateral affairs, as well as specialists from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.