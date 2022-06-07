Cuba hosts international scientific event BioCubaAgro





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) With the aim of discussing fundamental issues of agricultural biotechnology, the 1st edition of the scientific event BioCubaAgro is taking place at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero, with the participation of world leaders and high-level specialists from 18 countries.



As reported on Twitter by Cuba's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), specialists will present solutions on how to use agricultural biotechnology for food production in a sustainable way, with a reduction in the use of chemical substances.



As part of the event, a commercial exhibition of agrobiotechnological products is being held, where the CIGB, the National Center for the Production of Laboratory Animals (CENPALAB by its Spanish acronym), the National Center for Biopreparations (BIOCEN by its Spanish acronym), and the National Center for Scientific Research (CNIC by its Spanish acronym) are present.



Hosted by the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma) and the CIGB, BioCubaAgro has been in session since Monday and will last until June 10.