Cuban eastern province prioritizes protection of coastal areas





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), in the province of Holguin, is promoting several projects aimed at protecting coastal areas, as part of the implementation of the Tarea Vida (Task Life), the Cuban State's plan to confront climate change.



In the eastern territory there are more than 200 kilometers of coastline, with 76 beaches, where initiatives are being implemented to raise awareness among new generations about the importance of these natural spaces for the balance of ecosystems.



At the end of 2021, the province also carried out reforestation works in areas adjacent to Guardalavaca, one of the most visited by national and foreign visitors in Holguin's tourism areas, said Norkis Ochoa, in charge of this area in the CITMA provincial office.



She stressed that monitoring is being maintained in 10 tourist resorts on the northern coast of Holguin, including the observation of parameters such as vegetation, bathing areas, extension of the coastline, among others, necessary for the protection of ecosystems essential in the plans for the prospective development of tourism.



Tarea Vida includes a set of measures to face saline intrusion, sea level rise, temperature variations, severe drought, the incidence of high intensity meteorological phenomena, among other consequences of climate change and is applied in more than 70 municipalities in Cuba, which have coastline in their geography.