Cuban Jurists hold its 9th Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Union of Jurists of Cuba (UNJC) will open today its 9th Congress at the Havana Convention Center, aimed at strengthening the organization and its affiliates from the social and legal responsibility that represents its work.



Under the central theme: "Science, Law and Innovation at the service of Justice", the professionals of the legal sector will dedicate the event to the 45th anniversary of the constitution of this group.



Jose Alexis Ginarte Gato, president of the UNJC, recently stated that the meeting will serve to deepen and exchange knowledge on the regulatory changes carried out in the country, the transformations in the economic situation and the emergence of new actors in society.



They will speak out against the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas convened by the U.S. government, he added.



The 9th Congress of the UNJC will meet in working commissions at the Conventions Center until tomorrow when Cuba commemorates the Day of the Legal Worker in honor of Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz.



