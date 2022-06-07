Cuban President: New Family Code is Worthy and Necessary





Havana, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the new Family Code, currently in the make, will be a necessary, worthy law made by the Cuban people.



During a working meeting with members of the commission writing the new bill, the head of state acknowledged the word done so far and the significance of the legislation.



The new code is backed by the people’s debate and a referendum, which is not an usual practice around the world.



Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Silvera said that the 25th draft version of the law contains the results of the people’s debates carried out February 1 through April 30. Such results, concerns, suggestions were received by the commission writing the law at the Cuban Parliament.



The Minister said that the people’s consultation led to the modification of 47, 55 percent of the previous version number 24 both in the way of writing as well as content of articles.



The latest version of the bill has been favored by the inclusion of contributions that stemmed from the people’s debates, said the minister.