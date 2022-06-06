The voice of Latin America will be heard in LA, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, said today on Twitter that the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean, as in the past, will resound in Los Angeles during the 9th Summit of the Americas, with the absence of key leaders.



These personalities, he pointed out, have enormous political and moral authority and recognition from their people and the world, and will not be present at the event, which began on Monday until June 10.



Monday, the Revolutionary Government of Cuba issued a Statement condemning the undemocratic and arbitrary exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit by the United States, despite the demands of numerous governments to change this discriminatory position.

It highlights the decision of Cuba not to participate in the event if all the countries of the hemisphere were not invited on an equal footing.



It also recognizes the leadership of the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in defense of the participation of all, as well as the attitude of CARICOM member countries, and the stance of the president of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, and the president of Honduras, Ziomara Castro.



The statement points out that the United States underestimated the support for Cuba, while it tried to impose its policy of hostility towards the Caribbean nation, unilaterally and universally rejected, as if it were a common position in the hemisphere.