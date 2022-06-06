Cuba marks 52nd anniversary of workers' newspaper





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba congratulated today the newspaper Trabajadores, on the occasion of its 52nd anniversary, and thanked the meritorious work of this publication.



On Twitter, the legislative body noted that this publication is at the forefront of the press in the country, as part of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym).



The newspaper Trabajadores was founded on June 6, 1970, at the initiative of the leader of the working class, Lazaro Peña, and currently has a printed and a digital edition.



According to the Secretary General of the CTC, Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento, this publication has become for the trade union movement an essential and useful way to communicate to the affiliates the transformations in the labor scenario of the country.



In a message for the 52nd anniversary of Trabajadores, the Union of Cultural Workers stressed that its journalists and photojournalists have been present in the main events that have taken place for more than half a century in Cuba, making them chroniclers of the great battle for the construction of socialism.