Cuban lawyers ratify their commitment to law and justice





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Workers from the Attorney General's Office of the Republic (FGR by its Spanish acronym) reaffirmed today their commitment to the principles of socialist legality during the main ceremony for the Legal Workers' Day, to be commemorated on June 8.



The activity was presided over by Yamila Peña Ojeda, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Attorney General; Oscar Silveira Martinez, head of justice; Ruben Remigio Ferro, president of the People's Supreme Court; and Jose Alexis Ginarte Gato, president of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba (UNJC).



The meeting also greeted the 45th anniversary of the constitution of the UNJC and the holding of the 9th Congress of that organization in the coming days.



Osmín Alvarez Bencomo, attorney and president of the Provincial Board of Directors of the UNJC in Havana, pointed out the active participation of jurists in the drafting of the laws recently passed in the country and in guaranteeing the correct application of those rights and guarantees of citizenship.



Every June 8, Cuba marks the Legal Worker's Day in honor of Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, who on that day in 1865, wrote his thesis to graduate from the Faculty of Law in the University of Havana.