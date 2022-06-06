Diaz-Canel called to work on recovery after heavy rains





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, urged today on Twitter to work hard on the recovery after the heavy rains of the last few days, giving priority to damaged houses and plantations.



In his message, the head of state specified that the electric service is practically restored in all provinces.



On Sunday, at the headquarters of the National Civil Defense General Staff, the Cuban president participated in a meeting to follow up on the situation caused by the heavy rains, which affected nine provinces of the western and central regions, and the special municipality of Isle of Youth.

Diaz-Canel indicated to address the housing problem, which most affects the population, especially if they are families who have moved from one temporary facility to another after various meteorological events.



He pointed out among the work priorities, the recovery of the affected plantations, and called to seed a lot and harvest with speed as much as possible, in order to take advantage of most of the damaged products.



Cuban leader also stressed the need to continue working on drainage and tree pruning in all places, as permanent activities during the hurricane season.