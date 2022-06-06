Cuba marks 61st anniversary of the Ministry of the Interior





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated today the combatants, officers and leaders of the Ministry of the Interior(MININT) on their 61st anniversary.

On Twitter, the president stressed that this body guarantees peace and tranquility for citizens.



Manuel Marrero, Cuban PM, also recalled the date, and expressed his admiration and gratitude to the combatants of the MININT for the work they carry out in the care and safeguarding of security.



On the same social network, the member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, celebrated the anniversary and expressed that this Ministry, along with the Revolutionary Armed Forces, make up the uniformed people.



For his part, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the dedication and commitment of these combatants, as faithful guardians of the tranquility of the Cuban people and the achievements of the Revolution.



Jose Angel Portal, the minister of public health, thanked the members of the Ministry of the Interior for accompanying the homeland in the defense of sovereignty and the future.



At the same time, Esteban Lazo, on behalf of the deputies of the National Assembly, of its Committee on National Defense and Internal Order, and on his own behalf, sent special congratulations on this 61st anniversary of victories and recognition to all the members of the different bodies of the Ministry of the Interior, to its combatants and civilian workers, who will continue defending the Socialist Revolution and its conquests, according to the example of the heroes and martyrs of the Homeland, with the strength of the people and under the leadership of the Party.



The Ministry of the Interior was created on June 6, 1961, by Law No. 940, completing the initial stage of perfecting the security and internal order of the Revolution, which began with the founding of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) on January 5, 1959.